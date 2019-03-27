William ‘Bill’ Wright

BUFFALO, WYOMING – A celebration of life for Bill Wright, 54-year-old Buffalo, Wyoming resident who passed away suddenly March 11, 2019 at his home, will be held the first week of August in the Big Horn Mountains at a time and place to be announced.

Visitation was Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo.

William Paul Wright was born September 23, 1964 in Morris, Illinois, son of LeRoy “Doc” and Millie Wright. He grew up and went to school in Gardner, and attended Gardner High School.

Bill worked in construction most of his life. He moved to Rock Springs in 1991, living and working construction until 1996, when he moved to Buffalo, where he continued living until his death.

Bill, also fondly known as Wild Bill, Wild Man, Mountain Man or Billy, loved his dogs, D.O.G. and Max; family, friends and the mountains. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, his Harley Davidson, playing pool and being in the outdoors.

Bill made many friends along his paths in life and touched many lives. He overcame some large obstacles in his life, but put on a smile and rose above them all while living his dream.

Bill is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by: one sister, Chris “Wright” Jacobsen and her husband, Roger, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, David Wright and his wife, Rita, of Braceville; nephews: Paul and Derek of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nieces: Allison and Lindsey Wright; and great-nephews, Rylin and Michael of Braceville.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy Wright; and brother, Bob Wright.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, in care of Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.

Online condolences may be made at: www.harnessfuneral

home.com