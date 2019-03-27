MORRIS – Vivian “Merlene” Jackson, 78, of Morris and formerly of Kenvir, Kentucky, passed from this life peacefully at her home in Morris February 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Coal City, 4470 East Route 113.

She was born September 23, 1940 in Kenvir, Kentucky. She was a member of the Ambassadors for Christ, a member of the board of the directors for Under His Wings and an advisor for the Grapevine Mission.

She is survived by her loving children, Judy Jackson Pershey and husband, Mark, and Hiram T. Jackson, Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer Holderfield Modro and husband, Justin; John T. Holderfield; Megan Pershey Denman and husband, Matthew; Lily (Chaz) Holderfield Kratochvil; and Nathaniel Pershey; great-grandchildren: Jaxson Modro, Jameson Modro, Raven Holderfield and David Denman; sister, Arzanna Cox and husband, Doug; brothers, Charles Monhollen, Jr. and wife, Brenda; and Jack Monhollen and wife, Dale; several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles Monhollen, Sr. and Ruby Enix Monhollen; husband, Hiram T. Jackson, Sr.; daughter, V. Diane Jackson Holderfield; and sisters, Margaret Mon-hollen and Judy Monhollen.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Merlene’s family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at: www.ucdaviscallahan.com