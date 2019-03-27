DWIGHT – Ronald Wilder, 95, of Dwight completed his life’s journey and was reunited with his wife, Rosemary, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Ron was born December 2, 1923, a son of Isaac and Lottie Corn Wilder. He married Rosemary Majerchin June 17, 1948. She passed away July 2, 2017.

He was a man of his word, trusted in God, put family first, and was often called upon by many to give guidance and wisdom.

He leaves behind a legacy of love which includes three children: Pam (Bill) Manko of Arden Hills, MN; Randy Wilder of Hartsville, TN; Ronda Wilder of Bloomington; twin brother, Donald Wilder of Arizona; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many wonderful family members and friends too numerous to count.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years; brothers and sisters: Olivia, Marjorie, Wanda, Downey and Brady.

Ron proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Dwight Country Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Dwight American Legion and the Dwight VFW.

He enjoyed golfing and following his St. Louis Cardinals. He was an insurance and real estate agent in the Dwight area for more than 70 years and worked right up until his passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight. Full military rites were conducted by the Dwight American Legion Post 486 and the Dwight VFW Post 2608.

Visitation was Sunday at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, from 2 until 5 p.m.

Ron donated to, and supported, many causes. The family will pass along any donations to his favorite charities and his church.

