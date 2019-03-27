GARDNER – Ramona Storm, 69, of Gardner passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Ramona was born July 26, 1949, daughter of Bernard and Violet Stylis Vigna. She married Tracy Storm April 25, 1970.

Most important and beloved in her life was her family. She was an active member of the Church of Hope in Gardner, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #663 Women’s Associ-ation, and enjoyed the Tiger Talk Book Group. She enjoyed baking, reading, and attending all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Surviving are her husband, Tracy Storm; son, David (Sandra) Storm; daughters: Janine (Tommie) Jones and Julie (Chris) Halpin; adored grandchildren: Alex, Allyson, Carson, Dane, Madelyn, Cole, Drew, Ella, Paige, Christopher, Kayli and Carter; siblings: Pat Hallock, Barney (Lois) Vigna, Joanne (Loren) Sorensen, Michael (Laura) Vigna and Val DeLong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Ernest and Marge Storm; and two brothers-in-law.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Her funeral service was at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, in the Church of Hope, Gardner. Pastor Jan Chandler officiated.

Visitation was Friday from 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Church of Hope.

