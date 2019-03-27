OMAHA, NEBRASKA –

Jeanne K. Zabel, 92, passed away March 17, 2019.

Born September 11, 1926, Jeanne grew up near Dwight, Illinois. She met Fred Zabel, the love of her life, in high school. Following graduation, Fred served our country during World War II; Jeanne worked in Chicago.

Jeanne and Fred married at age 20 on December 7, 1946. They made their home on the Zabel farm, near Dwight. Fred and Jeanne were blessed with two daughters. After 86 years in Illinois, Fred and Jeanne moved to Omaha in 2012 to be closer to family.

Jeanne’s greatest joys in life were her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Fred; daughters: Tamra (Vic) Monson and Debra (Jack) Hensold; beloved granddaughters: Kara (Kyle) Krehbiel, Kayla (Chris) Hawkins, Brie Hensold (Ben Pearce), and Chloe Hensold (Dan Schiff); cherished great-grandchildren: Max, Caroline, and Cole Krehbiel; Jack, Colin, Hunter, and Ben Hawkins.

Jeanne was known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she spoiled with love and affection.

Services were Saturday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Morning Star Lutheran Church in Omaha.

Private family interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Ave., Omaha, Nebraska 68114.