MAZON – Jim Sterba, 72, of Mazon passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Born April 19, 1946 in Chicago, James Charles was a son of Charles and Ruth Sanders Sterba. He was raised in rural Morris, attended Immaculate Conception School, and went on to Mazon High School before joining the United States Navy. Jim honorably served on the USS Thuban.

Jim worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet for more than 30 years until his retirement. He then went back to school to gain his Certified Nursing Assistant certification and gained employment with Walnut Grove in Morris as a CNA.

He served as a fireman with the Mazon Fire Protection District, where he continued to sit on the board; was the Commander of the Mazon American Legion Post #352; was an active member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister; and he belonged to the Knights of Columbus Braidwood Council #1574.

One who always remained active, Jim volunteered for the Community Nutrition Net-work, enjoyed calling bingo, and traveling. He was his grandkids’ biggest fan, and enjoyed following them in their various activities.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley (nee Kern), who he married May 3, 2014; children: Barry (Molly) Sterba of Coal City; Dennis (Linda) Turner of Morris; and Jeffery (Emily) Turner of Rankin; stepkids: Susan (Ron) Thompson and Sheila Dearth, both of Morris; and Jason (Kelly) Dearth and Eva (Dave) Black, both of Coal City; grandchildren: Isaac, Diana, Samuel, Maggie, Aiden and Audrey Sterba; Ashley, Ryan and Allison Turner; and Chelsea and Cody O’Neil; as well as numerous step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren: Renner and Keziah; two brothers: Phillip (Mary) Sterba of LaSalle and Charles Sterba of New Mexico; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dianna Lynn (Hintze) in 1997; son David William Sterba (2007); second wife, Catherine Susan (nee Biros) in 2013; one brother, Robert Sterba; and one sister, Alice (Don) Holcomb.

The family received friends Monday, March 18, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Robert Noesen Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Coal City.

Burial: Mazon Brookside Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers: Luke Hintze, Micah Hintze, Dave Black, Jason Dearth, Daniel Tondini and Christopher Tondini. Zachary Hintze acted as honorary pallbearer.

Preferred memorials may be made to the family for their distribution to local charities of their choosing.

