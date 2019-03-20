GARDNER – Cathie Huston, 71, of rural Gardner, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Born June 21, 1947 in Decatur, Cathie Lee was a daughter of Leroy and Jessica Berta Brandt. She was raised and educated in Gardner; graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High School in 1965; and went on to attend Illinois State University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

On June 6, 1970, Cathie married David Wayne Huston in Gardner in the Church of Hope.

Cathie taught for two years in McLean High School before gaining employment with the Wilmington High School, where she taught Business and Spanish from 1970 until 1980. After teaching, Cathie and David owned and operated Huston’s Ace Hardware in Gardner until their retirement. When Cathie wasn’t at the store, she and David could be found hiking or biking at many of the state forest preserves, with their favorites being Starved Rock and Mathiessen State Park.

Cathie enjoyed all types of cinema, especially film Noir, and participated in the Beyond Normal Film Club that celebrated French and German foreign films. She loved listening to jazz and blues music, playing the guitar, and looked forward to attending the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in Bloomington.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, David Huston of Gardner; one sister, Connie (Gary) Huston of Buckeye, Arizona; sister-in-law, Pat (the late Dennis) Huston of Gardner; brother-in-law, Dick (Susan) Dinelli of Skiatook, Oklahoma; one niece and six nephews: Colleen (Tim) Perkins, Eric Huston, Tony (Kim) Dinelli, Dave (Dierdra) Dinelli, Joel (Esther) Huston, Jeremy (Stephanie) Huston, and Jon Huston (Steve Carroll); as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Chester Huston; a sister-in-law, Lynn Dinelli; her beloved dog, Duffy; and cats, Sid and Toonce.

Per Cathie’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

The family received friends for memorial visitation Thursday, March 14, at Reeves Funeral Home, Gardner, from 4 until 8 p.m.

A memorial service followed on Friday, March 15, in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Rev. Jan Chandler officiated.

Inurnment in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery followed the service.

Preferred memorials may be made in Cathie’s memory to the Church of Hope or Gardner Fire Protection District.

