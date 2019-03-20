Barbara Bogert, 69, of Dwight, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Christ Medical Center in Oaklawn, surrounded by her family.

According to Barbara’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Barbara was born on March 16, 1949 in Pekin, IL, a daughter of Carl and Vera (Hawkins) Schaffnit. She married Jon Bogert on April 27, 2000 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. He survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by son, Cally (Crystal) Stein of Canton, IL; grandchildren, Tabitha Stein, Dakota Cheek, Jeremy Skinner, Brett Skinner and Cally Stein Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William and James France; sisters, Betty (Schoemer) Johnson and Loretta (Schoemer) Garreltts.

Over the years she was an agent with an airline company and worked for Heritage Enterprises for many years. She was also a one time member of the Farmington, IL Moose Lodge.

Memorials in honor of Barbara may be made to First Congregational United Church of Christ or the Livingston County Humane Society and online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.

com.