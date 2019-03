DWIGHT – Jennifer Snell, Dwight, peacefully passed away in Peoria on March 5, 2019. Her husband Stanley Snell, Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children, Kenny Ray Greer, Earlville; Keith Greer, Dwight; Brenda Lee, Ottawa; and Joseph Snell, Dwight. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites were accorded. She will be greatly missed by her family. There will be no service.