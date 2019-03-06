REDDICK – Wayne Fields, 59, of Reddick and formerly of Braceville, Chicago, and Norton, VA passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born July 18, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, son of Carrie Bell Fields. He was raised and educated in Norton and graduated from Norton High School in 1977.

He worked as a truck driver his entire life, locally and over the road. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going fishing, working on and riding his motorcycles, and fixing mechanical problems.

Wayne also had a love for horses and took pride in training and caring for them, but his most treasured times were spent with family.

Surviving are his wife, Katie Ragain Fields; four children: Carrie and Ronald Bechtol and Cheyenne and Cody Fields; five grandchildren: David, Danny, Jorge, Vickie and Kari; brother, Greg Bell; sister, Anita Jennings; uncle, Oscar Bell; sister and brother-in-law, Robbie and Carl Day; mother- and father-in-law, Doris and George Ragain; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Don “Smitty” and Bev Smith.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie, and sister, Michelle.

Per Wayne’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A video tribute and memorial visitation was held Friday, March 1, at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington from 4 until the time of the memorial service, 6 p.m.

