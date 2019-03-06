Victoria Ann Roeder

DWIGHT – Victoria Ann “Vickie” Roeder, 61, of Dwight passed away at the University of Chicago Medical Center Monday, February 25, 2019.

Vickie was born September 13, 1957 in Champaign, daughter of Robert and Mary Talbot Bechmann. She married Robert Roeder January 14, 1984 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodfarm. He survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by daughter, Jessica Roeder of Normal; son, Josh Roeder of Dwight; sister, Tracy (Ted) Wolf of Normal; nine nieces and nephews.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece, Sara Roeder.

Vickie taught elementary school in the Dwight area for 35 years, beginning her career at Goodfarm Consolidated School, teaching first and second grade in a one-room schoolhouse. Upon Goodfarm’s closure, she continued her career at Dwight Elementary School, where she taught first grade until her retirement.

Her hobbies included gardening, fishing and playing with her granddog, Reggie. She also enjoyed playing euchre and watching Chicagoland sports. She was especially fond of helping her husband on the family farm.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2, in Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm.

Burial will be in Goodfarm Cemetery at a later date. According to Victoria’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. in the church.

Memorials in honor of Vickie may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.