ODELL – Samuel H. Haley, 74, of Odell passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12:35 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Sam was born May 15, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, son of Samuel F. and Leona Mamer Haley. He married Gloria J. Madis June 9, 1963 in Bloomington. She survives in Odell.

Also surviving are his children: John E. (Kenna) Haley of Pontiac and James E. (Sue) Haley of Odell; brothers: Bill (Paula) Haley and Mike (Chris) Haley, both of Ohio; grandchildren: John (Carrie) Haley of Springfield; Graham (Sarah Stalter) Haley and Ashleigh (Josh Anderson) Haley, both of Pontiac; and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Haley.

Sam was a graduate of Dwight Township High School in 1962. He worked as an Engineer at Caterpillar in Joliet for more than 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac and the Central States Threshemen’s Reunion.

His service was held Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Don Leonard and Pastor Shawn Jensen officiating.

Cremation rites were accorded with burial at a later date.

Visitation was from 3 until 6 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to CAMP (Central America Mission Projects), c/o Jack Moser, P.O. Box 382, Tremont, Illinois 61568.

