DWIGHT – Anne Murray’s “Could I Have This Dance?” held a special place in the heart of Paul A. Hosier, 77, of Dwight and formerly of Flanagan. After 39 years of marriage to his wife, Joyce Beaver Hosier, Paul ended his earthly waltz at 4:59 a.m., February 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, surrounded by his family and his favorite Cubs blanket.

Paul was born December 14, 1941 in Streator, a son of Rolland and Selma Thorson Hosier. He married Joyce May 24, 1980 in Kankakee. She survives in Dwight.

Paul relished his time with his children who survive him: Peggy (Mike) Forney, Graymont; Shelley (Jonathan “Rocky”) Hagloch, Naperville; Monica (Bryan) Urish, Green Valley; Rhonda (Rick) Clayton, Perrysburg, Ohio; Kathryn (James Keller) Sutton, Braidwood; James (Dawn) Sutton, Dwight; Brent (Laura) Sutton, Oswego; and Mary Alice (Jeff) Kane, Flanagan.

A sister, Sandra Schafer; sister-in-law, Sally Hosier; first wife and mother of his five children, Mary (Jenkins) Miles, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Don Hosier, Bobby Hosier, Joanne Sims, and Lloyd Hosier; brothers-in-law: George Schafer, Frank Sims, Roger Beaver, and William Beaver; sister-in-law, Marra Hosier; daughter, Melody Hosier; and grandson, Michael Sutton.

He was known as “Grandpa Trouble” to his 25 grandchildren: Jenise, Sean, Cody, Jacob, Meganne, Daniel, Samantha, Chelsea, Ryan, Nicholas, Joseph, Keegan, Blake, Jessica, Paige, Matthew, Haven, Madison, Douglas, Emily, Benjamin, Elise, Ethan, Elena, and Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren: Zachary, Jordan, Benjamin, Samuel, Bella, Colton, Eli, Levi, Luke, Isabella and Haven; and “Uncle Trouble” to his nieces and nephews.

Since graduating from DTHS in 1959, he has held an array of jobs, including being a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Dwight, a bookkeeper for the bank, painter, carpenter and lawncare. He retired from the Illinois DOC with more than 30 years of service, adding a couple more years with IDOT. He was a member of the Flanagan and Dwight Lions Clubs and the Moose Lodge.

His 77 years were blessed and fulfilling. He loved music and traveling the United States, wintering in Arizona for the past 21 years. He was a lieutenant during the Pontiac prison riot of 1978, organized DTHS’s first skip day, and was very proud to see the Cubs win the World Series.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 2, in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Dwight, at 11:00 a.m.

Burial: Round Grove Cemetery, rural Campus.

Visitation was held Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. An additional visitation was at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials in his honor may be left to Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Lions Club, Joliet Area Community Hospice, or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and a member.

