CARBON HILL – Louise Jensen, 85, of Carbon Hill passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Coal City.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield Street in Coal City. Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate.

Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Bob Born, Nick Born, Logan Pierard, Dave Hibbard, Erik Julson, Clay Lister and Tom Uerkwitz will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Jeanine Hibbard, Erica Julson, Brooke Lister, Talya Pierard, Ariana Majic, Skyler Hibbard and Eden Julson.

Louise was born December 9, 1933 in Anneta, Kentucky, a daughter of Fount and Blanche Ashley Decker. She was raised and educated in Coal City and Carbon Hill and graduated from Coal City High School in 1953.

On May 15, 1954 Louise married John T. Jensen in New Hope Presbyterian Church. They made their home and raised their children in Carbon Hill.

Louise began her career with the First National Bank in Coal City in 1966 and continued to work in the bank for the following 30 years until retiring in 1996. She was a dedicated member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and was proud to be active with the Carbon Hill Historical Society and Museum. She took great pleasure in sewing and gardening. No hobby was greater, however, than her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her two children: Paula “Suzie” (Bob) Born of Coal City and Eric (Linda) Jensen of Morris; four grandchildren: Jeanine (Dave) Hibbard and Nick Born of Coal City; Erica (Erik) Julson of Verona, Wisconsin; and Brooke (Clay) Lister of Peoria; five great-grandchildren: Logan Pierard, Talya Pierard, Ariana Majic, Skyler Hibbard, and Eden Julson; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Mary Decker, JoAnn Decker, Walter Bradley, and Thora (the late Richard) Lohmar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John, in 2008; sisters: Joyce (Charles) Sumner and Linda Bradley; and two brothers, Boyd Decker and Kenneth Decker.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Louise’s memory to New Hope Presbyterian Church or to the Carbon Hill Museum.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Louise’s memorial page online at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Louise-Jensen