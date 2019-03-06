COAL CITY – Jean E. Leranger, 70, of Coal City passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Per Jean’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation and celebration of life at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, Thursday, March 7, from 3 until the time of the 6 p.m. service. Pastors Jeff Whittum and Rodney Chap-pell will officiate at the service.

A private family inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Jean was born February 28, 1949 in Morris, daughter of Lois Finch Hall and Ellwin Duane “Fats” Hall. She was raised in Braceville and graduated from Braceville – Gardner High School in 1967.

She managed the Paramount Skating Arena in Ottawa for 30 years, and was a dedicated member of Phelan Acres Bible Church, where she loved to serve. She had many hobbies, including reading, bird watching, and china painting. She also enjoyed traveling and dearly loved music, but her biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children: Dana (Melissa) Leranger and Stacy (Greg) Nelson, both of Coal City; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her mother, Lois Hall of Custer Park; a brother, Rick (Pam) Hall of Custer Park; two sisters: Deb (Frank) Halpin of Gardner and Donna Buza of Braidwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Bonnie Weatherhead.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jean’s memory to Phelan Acres Bible Church, 26009 Willow Lane, Wilmington, IL 60481.

