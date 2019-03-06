LACON – Fr. Ronald E. Dodd, 74, of Lacon passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Father Dodd was ordained a Priest May 28, 2005. He served as Parochial Vicar at four Streator churches; was named administrator and pastor at St. Paul, Odell, and Sacred Heart, Campus (2011-2012). He achieved senior status in the Diocese of Peoria in 2015.

A Funeral Mass was officiated by Most Reverend Bishop Daniel R. Jenky, C.S.C. at 12 noon, Tuesday, February 19, in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Peoria.

Entombment followed in Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials in Father’s name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project – woundedwarriorproject.org