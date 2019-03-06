DWIGHT – Duane M. Rhodes, 75, of Dwight passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in his home in Dwight.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., also at Hager Memorial Home, with Pastor Daniel Woodward officiating.

According to Duane’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Private family burial will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Duane was born January 23, 1944 in Akron, Ohio, a son of Merle and Bessie Smith Rhodes. His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by daughters: Lucinda (Rick) Steinke of Limestone; Jane (Jesse) Colvin of Dwight; son, Bill (Sherrie) Rhodes of Dwight; brother, Daniel (Linda) Rhodes of Cornell; grandchildren: Harmony Barney, Ren Rippy, Aislyn Rippy, Allison Rhodes, Katie Rhodes, Allison Colvin, Laura Colvin, Weston Colvin; and great-grandchildren: Archer Barney, Kynlee Barney, and Landon Baker.

Duane proudly served in the United States Army and was always willing to give to veterans charities. He loved his family and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his son in the garage working on the hot rod. Duane will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.

Memorials in honor of Duane may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.

com