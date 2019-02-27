REDDICK – Ronald R. Guest, 89, of Reddick passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation for one hour will precede the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, March 2, at the Reddick United Methodist Church. Pastor Kevin Boesen will officiate at the service.

Interment will follow in Round Grove Cemetery, Campus.

Born August 18, 1929 in Kankakee, Ronald was the son of Clifford and Lola Rieke Guest. He married Emadee Huber May 1, 1948 in Essex. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2014.

He enjoyed taking care of his home, yard and vehicles. He also enjoyed playing softball in his church league and hunting, as well as growing tomatoes.

Surviving are his sons: Larry (Karen) Guest of Coal City and Alan (Cindy) Guest of Hudson; grandchildren: Jessica Guest, Samuel (Erin) Guest, Alexander Guest, Jacob Guest, Samara (Dave) Anderson, Amanda (Dave) Brown, and Jennifer (Shane) Cannon.

Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; sons, Rieke Lee Guest and Tommy William Guest; and daughters, Kathleen Dee Fennell and Dena Loughlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Reddick United Methodist Church.

