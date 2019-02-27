CABERY – Roger Birch, 54, of Cabery passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Roger was born November 9, 1964 in Fairbury, son of Benton and Mabel Clemons Birch. He married Jill Grotevant July 8, 1982.

Roger was a hard-working farmer in the Cabery area. He enjoyed growing his crops and taking care of the land. He strived for perfection in everything he did. He was a seed dealer since 1984 as well as Rogers Township Supervisor for 23 years.

Roger lived to farm, but also enjoyed traveling – especially to Florida in the winter. He enjoyed going to the National Farm Machinery shows in Louisville. He liked to play cards, go out to eat and have a few beers with his friends and family, but most importantly he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Roger was a caring and giving person and was always quick to help when someone needed it. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Birch of Cabery; one son, Jake Birch (Kim Burns) of Buckingham; one daughter, Ashley (Justin) Fritz of Reddick; and two grandchildren: Liam Fritz and Adalyn Fritz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His funeral service was Tuesday, February 26, at 11 a.m. at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Burial followed the service in Mount Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

Visitation was Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home, and for one hour preceding the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

