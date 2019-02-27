CREST HILL – Mary Sue Ely, 69, of Crest Hill and formerly of Dwight, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet.

Mary Sue was born September 29, 1949 in Streator, a daughter of LeRoy and Mary Jane Lewis Anderson. She married John Ely April 8, 1972. He survives in Crest Hill.

She is also survived by a daughter, Amy Ely of Crest Hill, and a son, Eric (Christy) Ely of Knoxville, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Addy Ely and Harper Ely; brothers: Jim (Donna) Anderson, Lee (Mary) Anderson and Tom (Molly) Anderson, all of Dwight; sisters: Connie Kinkade of Malden and Janice (David) Murphy of Dwight; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Ely of Humble, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian John Ely; sister, Martha Hooker; brother, Kenny Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Hooker and Brad Kinkade.

Mary Sue worked at the Fox Center over the years as an aide and also worked at the Dime Store in Dwight. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dwight and the Danish Brotherhood.

Mary Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included baking with her granddaughters, vacationing in Florida, and playing on her kindle.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, followed services.

Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the Funeral Home.

Memorials in honor of Mary Sue may be made to the American Heart Association.

