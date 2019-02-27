Martin R. Dragovan IV

BRACEVILLE – Martin R. “Marty” Dragovan IV, 45, of Braceville passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 2, 1973 in Joliet, son of Martin III and Doretta Golat Dragovan. He married Melissa Gibson in 1998 and they made their home and raised their children in Braceville.

He was a devoted employee of Ecolab for the past 16 years. Marty enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to concerts, and was a H.O.G. member and a proud Tennessee Squire.

Surviving are his wife, Melissa Dragovan; son, Nathan Dragovan; daughter, Marissa Dragovan; parents, Martin III and Doretta Dragovan; sisters: Marlo Clark and Melissa Dragovan; brother, Steve Dragovan; parents-in-law, Dave and Robbi Gibson; sister-in-law, Carrie (Eric) Doescher; as well as many friends.

Funeral services were at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joe Pospischil officiating.

Visitation was Saturday, February 23, from 4 until 8 p.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

