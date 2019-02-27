CULLOM – Joseph L. Klowas, Sr., 69, of Cullom died Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:10 a.m. at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Cremation rites were accorded and no services will be held.

Joseph was born December 1, 1949 in Chicago, son of Julius and Louise Virginia Degan Klowas. He married Betty Ann Grubb.

Survivors include one daughter, Arlene Virginia Mennig (David) of Northport, Alabama; one son, Joseph L. Klowas, Jr. (Angee Swinford) of Thornville, Ohio; one step-son, Timothy Rogers of Cabery; five grandchildren; one step-grandson, Devon McIntosh; and six great-grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce; sister, Audrey; and beloved Patricia Rogers of over 30 years.

Joseph was a carpet layer and mechanic with his father for many years.

Memorials in Joseph’s name may be made to Cullom Food Pantry or OSF.

The guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmemo rial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, handled arrangements.