DWIGHT – Douglas J. Neville passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Doug was born January 7, 1943 in Morris, son of William and Patricia Bannon Neville. He married Lynn Bertino March 2, 1984 in Dwight. She survives.

He is also survived by his son, John, and daughter-in-law, Kim; his two beloved grandchildren, Sara and Connor; his brothers and their wives: Don and Ginger Neville, Gary and Janet Neville; and Paul and Kathy Neville; his father-in-law, Raymond Bertino; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Brown and Lori (Dennis) House; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Ann Neville; and his mother-in-law, Dolores Bertino.

Doug was raised in Dwight and as a young boy worked along with his father and brothers on the family farm in Goodfarm Township.

Doug was a proud veteran, having served in the Security Service of The United States Air Force from 1963-1967. He earned his pilot’s license and was selected for specialized training as an Airborne Voice Intercept Specialist. He was stationed at Eielson AFB in Alaska with Top Secret-Crypto security clearance.

He completed the two-year Institute of Aviation program at the University of Illinois in 1969, earning his commercial pilot and Flight Instructor licenses. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Engineering from Western Michigan University in 1970 and was then employed as the Chief Flight Instructor for Flint Air Inc. at Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan.

Doug earned his MBA in Finance from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in 1976.

Doug returned to Dwight in 1976 and began development of Neville Subdivision on the eastern boundary of the Village, affiliating with the Ron Wilder Agency as a Real Estate Salesman and Broker. He was an active community member, serving on the Dwight Industrial Development Plan Advisory Committee in 1985 and then as Secretary of the original Dwight Economic Development Commission.

He represented the Village of Dwight on the Central Illinois Corridor Council while serving with the EDC. Doug was a member and served on the Board of Directors of the Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Livingston County Regional Planning Commission and was a Director of the Bank of Dwight.

Doug will be remembered for his courage, strength of character, integrity, fairness, generosity, his love of flying and his love of family. His greatest joy was to be able to own and share the legacy and beauty of Neville Valley Farm with his grandchildren and the entire Neville family.

Graveside services with military rites were held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 25, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Visitation was from 1:30 until 4 p..m., Sunday, February 24, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with a brief service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be left to the United Way of Dwight, Dwight Food Pantry, or Dwight Operation SOS.

