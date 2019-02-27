SANDWICH – Anita M. Drendel, 85, of Sandwich passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, at RW Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood, with Pastor Chris Schoon officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the Funeral Home.

Anita was born January 21, 1934 in Kankakee, daughter of Samuel and Catherine Coda Hansen. She married LaVerne Residori in 1951 and later married Fred Drendel in 1983.

Anita recently attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Somonauk and formerly attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. She spent most of her life living in the Gardner-South Wilmington-Cullom area, where she worked at various bookkeeping positions, most recently at AHW John Deere and MKM Oil, retiring at age 80.

Anita enjoyed socializing with her many friends, playing cards, and planning and cooking for family gatherings. She was also a lifelong avid Cubs fan. She was absolutely devoted to her family and treasured the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Toni (Jerry) Lundeen of Sandwich; two step-sons, David Drendel of Springfield and Scott (Lisa) Drendel of Pontiac; a step-daughter, Laura Miller of Gardner; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Hansen of Gardner; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and a large loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Larry Residori; and a sister, Jean Martin.

Memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adult Services in Sandwich.

