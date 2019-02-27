BRAIDWOOD – Agnes Starks, 91, of Braidwood passed away peacefully to her heavenly Father on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Agnes was born July 2, 1927 in Custer Park, daughter of Lyle and Willma Patterson Crater. She married Glenn Starks. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1992.

Agnes enjoyed church, her dogs and cooking. She was an avid sports fan and her favorite team was the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are her son, Terry (Genie McAvoy) Starks; daughter, Tonya (Bruce) VanAken; sister, Jean Girot; brother, James Crater; and grandchildren: Sarah Catlin, Sheri Caine and B.J. VanAken, Jr.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; grandson, Jesse Starks; sisters: Janet Larsen, Patricia Albright and Hellen McKnight; and brother, William Crater.

A gravesite service was held Tuesday, February 26, at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

