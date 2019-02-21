TALLAHASSEE, FL – Ronald E. Christensen of Tallahassee, Florida died Saturday, January 5, 2019.

No formal service will be held. He will be interred in the Tallahassee National Cemetery at a later date.

Ron was born May 20, 1938 in Pontiac, son of Dalton and Beatrice Christensen.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and proudly served until 1961. He married Madeline Kay Clapp January 20, 1962 in Dwight. In 1996 they moved to Tallahassee, Florida to be closer to their daughter, Debra Kay Christensen (Laura Towne) and daughter, Christine Hill (Richard), as well as their granddaughter, Zoie Hill.

His brother, Donald, preceded him in death.

Ron retired from Publix Supermarkets in 2011 after 15 years of employment.

He was a big fan and enjoyed watching White Sox baseball and Chicago Bears football. He also enjoyed being on the beach and watching the dolphins at St. George Island.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ron.