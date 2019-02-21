SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Richard Bydalek, 61, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Summerville, S.C.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, S.C.

He was born November 8, 1957, son of Leonard and Martha Bydalek of Kankakee.

He married Denise Boma. His children are: daughter, Michelle Strausberger of Summerville; sons: Andrew (Jessica) Bydalek of Kennewick, Washington and Bryan (Samantha) Bydalek of Seattle; a sister, Julie (Tom) Finn of Ipswich, Mass.; and six grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his father, Leonard; and in-laws, Ted and Jo Boma.

Richard served our country in the U.S. Air Force.