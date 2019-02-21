GARDNER – Lyle C. Johnson, 77, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 14, 2019 at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lyle Cornelious, son of Lloyd Cornelious and Thelma M. Mortvedt Johnson, was born July 19, 1941 on the family farm in Goodfarm Township, Grundy County. He attended Goodfarm School and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1959.

On February 14, 1962, Lyle married Sandra K. Brown in the Dwight Methodist Church.

Lyle farmed his entire life in Goodfarm Township and for more than 20 years worked part-time, when he wasn’t farming, at RR Donnelley in Dwight. He was currently serving as a Trustee for Goodfarm Township.

He is survived by his wife; four children: James Lyle (Tara) Johnson of Solano Beach, California; Donald Lee (Colleen) Johnson of Bellingham, Washington; William Paul Johnson (Angie) of Gardner; and Julie Ann (Allen) Dix of Sumner, Washington; several grandchildren; and one sister, Evelyn (Lester) Lydigsen of Dwight.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Haven Johnson; and one son, Edward Johnson, in 2011.

Lyle will be laid to rest in Gardner-Prairie Cemetery, Gardner.

