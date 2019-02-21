SARASOTA, FLORIDA – Julie Marie Keegan-Kaufman, 61, of Sarasota, Florida passed away February 12, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be Friday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida 34231. Immediately following the Mass there will be a Celebration of Life in the Spirit Center.

She was born January 19, 1958 in Pontiac, daughter of Francis and Janice Merdian Keegan.

Julie moved to Sarasota in 1989 from Dwight. She worked in sales and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was very supportive of her children’s activities and nurtured them with tremendous love.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Dr. Ken Kaufman; son, Nick Kaufman; daughter, Beth Kaufman, all of Sarasota; sister, Christine Burkett and her husband, JB, of Kingwood, Texas; brothers: Dan Keegan and his wife, Gail, of Marco Island, Florida; and John Keegan and his wife, Maureen, of Morris, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin, and her mother-in-law, Maire.

Memorial contributions may be made in Julie’s honor to the Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association at www.thefirstt

eesarasota.org/

Memories and condolences may be placed online at www.MaloneyFuneralHo

meCares.com