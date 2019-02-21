DWIGHT – James P. Hammond, Jr., 58, of Dwight and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

He was born in Kankakee June 1, 1960, the son of James P. Sr. and Rosalie DiPietra Hammond. James had been profoundly disabled from infancy. He was sustained throughout his lifetime with unwavering love and support provided by his family and the staff at Fox Developmental Center.

Surviving are his mother, Rosalie Hammond of Kankakee; his father, James P. Hammond, Sr., Linda (Larsen) of Bourbonnais; his sister, Cynthia Hammond Keast of Kankakee; his half-sister, Shelly Hammond of Arizona; his half-brother, James R. Hammond of Bourbonnais; his nieces, Danielle Keast of San Diego and Stephanie Keast of Chicago; and his half-niece, Kaitlyn Arce of Arizona.

His funeral mass will be at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (West campus), formerly St. Martin’s.