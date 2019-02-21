CABERY – Gail Clapp, 84, of Cabery passed away at 4:50 a.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, in the Cabery United Methodist Church with Denise Runyon officiating.

A dinner will follow the service at the church.

According to her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Private inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

Gail was born February 8, 1935 in Eli, Kentucky, a daughter of Delno G. and Lura Stephens Meece. She married Stephen Clapp on October 14, 1956 in the Campus Methodist Church. They were married for over 62 years. Stephen resides in Cabery.

Also surviving are her daughter – in-law, Cindy Clapp of Cabery; her grandchildren: Natalie (Aaron) Cox, Allison (Alex) Benoit, Phillip Clapp, Amanda McWhorter, and Emily Clapp; her great-grandchildren: Elliott and Easton Cox; and two additional great-granddaughters; one sister, Gretta (Bob) Giacometti of Cabery; one brother, Jim (Sandi) Meece of Floyds Knob, Indiana; one brother-in-law, Jerome Joyce of Reddick; one sister-in-law, Beverly Meece of Kankakee; and many nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Meece; two sisters: Lynelle (Don) McGinnis and Janet Joyce; and two sons: Scott and John Clapp.

Gail was a graduate of Reddick High School and Silver Cross School of Nursing. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading, writing, and traveling, especially her sisters’ trips. She was a retired registered nurse. She was a lifelong member of the Cabery United Methodist Church and was active there. She also volunteered with the food pantry by delivering the church’s donations, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Most of all, Gail loved her family and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her as wife, mom, “Mema,” great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Cabery United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.