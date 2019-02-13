DWIGHT – Leonard Richard Mahler, 87, of Dwight died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 5:46 p.m. at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Leonard was born March 14, 1932 in Goodfarm Township, a son of William and Ida Balzerick Mahler. He married Mary Landers May 28, 1998 in Pontiac. She survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are two sons: Donald (Lori) Mahler of Elwood and William (Dwight Christman) of Des Moines, Iowa; two daughters: Marilyn (Steve) Beal of Carlock and Carolyn (Mike) Gloeckle of Naperville; two stepsons: Todd (Karen) Horrie of Gardner and Timothy (Valerie) Horrie of Coal City; one step-daughter, Deborah (Wayne) Wren of South Wilmington; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

Three sisters: Helen Lamons, Edna Cressey and Lucille Lenzie; one brother, Harold Mahler; loving nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Canada also survive.

Leonard was preceded in death by six sisters: Frieda Halfaker, Gertrude Krueger, Ruth Payne, Dorothy Lind, Erma Kline and Mildred Dinelli; and one brother, Bill Mahler.

Leonard was a farmer all of his life and formed a partnership with his brother, Harold, which was called Mahler Brothers Farming. Together they farmed in Grundy and Livingston Counties for more than 50 years. He retired from farming in 1998 and moved to Dwight with his wife, Mary.

He served our country in the US Marines from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict.

Memorials in Leonard’s name may be made to Kankakee Valley Hospice.

The guestbook may be signed at:

hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.