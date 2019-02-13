SOUTH WILMINGTON – George A. Arndt, 81, of South Wilmington passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, February 13, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at Ferrari Funeral Chapel, corner of Spring Road and Ferrari Drive, Coal City. Pastor Caleb Counterman will officiate at the service with interment and full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

George was born August 20, 1937 in Chicago, son of Alfred and Jeanette Welsh Arndt.

He was a veteran who served his country as an EMFN in the United States Navy. He was a member of the South Wilmington Firemen’s Beach Club.

He is survived by his loving dog, Buddy, and several close friends.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Hospice of the donor’s choice.

