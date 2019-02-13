GARDNER – Gary Morris, 76, of Gardner passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. Gary Lee was born January 12, 1943 in South Wilmington, son of Raymond and Margaret Christensen Morris. He was raised and educated in Gardner, and on December 29, 1962 he married Charlotte Bergera in Braidwood. In 1962 he gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company, where he continued to work until his retirement in 1997. Gary was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and Gardner Volunteer Fire Department. He served as past president of the Gardner Fire District, as well as the Christensen Family Reunion. In his free time, Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Charlotte; two children: Nick Morris (Doug Wold) and Penny (Robert) Hague; seven grandchildren: Jedd (Miranda) Morris, Jillyan Morris, and Andrew, Emma, Anna, Lilly and Mary Hague; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Raymond and Emmett Lee; one sister, Donna (Art) McBeath of Mason, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Tonita Koslowski and Linda Clark; several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Barbara Bergera; and one sister-in-law, Pat Bergera. Cremation rites were accorded in Arizona. A Memorial Mass was celebrated by Rev. John Hornicak Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. A memorial visitation was Friday, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Reeves Funeral Home, Gardner. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Gary’s memorial page at: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Gary-Morris