HUDSON – Deborah Lynn McGuire, 59, of Hudson passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:20 a.m. at Meadows, Chenoa.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, February 13, for one hour preceding the 10 a.m. funeral services at East Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hinthorn Cemetery, Hudson. Pastor Danny McCubbins will officiate.

Deborah was born July 19, 1959 in Kankakee, daughter of John P. and Norma Jean Cloos Roche. She married Michael James McGuire April 16, 1994. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2009.

She is survived by one stepson, Patrick (Cara) McGuire of Normal; and three step-grandkids; a sister, Karen (John) Mills of Fairbury; a brother, Jackie Roche of Kempton; two nephews: Nathan (Tecia) Mills and Matthew (Shannon) Mills of Mahomet; two nieces: Heather (Pete) Pintz of Glen Ellyn and Laura (Tay) Chapman of Streamwood; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Marsha Boma; one niece, Jennifer Boma; and one great-niece, Tess Mills.

Debbie graduated from Tri-Point High School, Cullom, in 1978, and was Homecoming Queen her senior year. She loved spending time with her dogs, Duncan and Toto (deceased) and also Cricket.

She worked at Hicksgas in Cullom; McLean County Circuit Clerk (traffic division), and McLean County Emergency Management, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.