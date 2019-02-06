William Fritz

BUCKINGHAM – William “Bill” Fritz, 92, of Buckingham died Friday, February 1, 2019 at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee with his family by his bedside.

A 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 6, in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Burial will immediately follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bonfield.

Visitation was held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Bill was born September 11, 1926, son of George and Emma Hebekeuser Fritz in Buckingham. He married Elsie Roe June 2, 1949 in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.

He started Fritz Electric, now Fritz Electric & Grandsons, in 1956 in Herscher.

He served on the Herscher Fire Department for 40 years, attaining the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. He served as an officer of the Herscher Sportsman’s Club and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Western movies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elsie Fritz of Buckingham; three daughters: Karen (Jerry) Stam of St. Anne; Mary Kay (Steve Warriner) O’Brien of Wilmington; and Alice (Dave) Scott of Gilbert, Arizona.

Nine grandchildren: Tony (Michele) Rattin of Herscher; Glenn (Leticia) Keasey of Lowell, Indiana; Dana (Julie Berryhill) Rattin of Bonfield; Jerika (Rob) Williamson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Katie (Doug Warriner) Wiens of Custer Park; Kristin (Josh) Burmeister of Herscher; Lynn (Dane) Lynch of Gilbert, Arizona; Chris (Jessica) Norman of Manteno; and Jennifer (Ben) Gaballa of Clarksville, Tennessee survive.

Nine great-grandchildren with twins due in August; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mardelle Spears of Florida; Francis (Ann) Fritz, Edwin Fritz, and James (Ann) Fritz, all of Kankakee; and Katherine Lovell of Cincinnati, Ohio survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law and one great-grandson.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

