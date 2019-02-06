COAL CITY – Paul “Jim” Hines, 83, of Coal City passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. in Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway St., Coal City, with Rev. Bradley Shumaker officiating.

Burial: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Paul James was born December 22, 1935 in Morris, son of Daniel and Catherine Sadie Hines. He was raised and educated in Coal City, and graduated from Coal City High School in 1953.

On October 2, 1955, Jim married JoAnn Schimandle in Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City.

He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, and following military service was employed by Anderson Auto for 20 years and Demert & Daugherty for 16 years. He was a member of the Dwight Country Club and the Coal City Emergency Squad. When he wasn’t working, Jim enjoyed spending as much time as possible golfing with his buddies.

Surviving are his three children: Perry (Lori) Hines of Coal City; Jeff (Patti) Hines of Gardner; and Brian Hines of Coal City; four grandchildren: Matt Hines, Aaron (Toni) Hines, Jennifer (Terry) Memmel, and Kyle Hines; two great-granddaughters: Avery and Addelyn Hines; three brothers: Mike (Bonnie) Hines of Coal City; Rob (John) Hines of Portland, Oregon; and Bill (Rhonda) Hines of Braceville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, JoAnn on March 19, 2018.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jim’s memory to the family for their distribution.

