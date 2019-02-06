DWIGHT – Norma J. Slattery, 88, of Dwight passed away at 11:23 p.m., Friday, February 1, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Her Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m., also in the church.

Cremation rites have been accorded and burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, will follow the Mass.

Norma was born July 20, 1930 in Goodfarm Township, daughter of Everett and Elsie Kelch Gantzert. She married Francis Slattery in Sacred Heart Church, Kinsman. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are three children: Doug (Gracie) Slattery of Brenham, Texas; Joyce (Glenn) Markham of Chicago; and Jane (Joe) Fijak of California; a sister, Carole (Terry) Page of Hillsboro; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis; and sister, Marian Holloway.

Norma was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight and the Altar and Rosary Society. She volunteered at the local schools and the nursing home.

Memorials in Norma’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.