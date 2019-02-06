GARDNER – Naomi C. Poll, 81, of rural Gardner, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019 at home.

She was born April 27, 1937 in Overton County, Tennessee, the daughter of Eulis and Johnnie Bilbery Carter.

Naomi married Billy Lee Poll March 27, 1964. He preceded her in death in 2000.

She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s games, traveling with her friends and family, and listening or attending country music concerts.

Surviving are her children: Janet (Craig) King, Bonnie (Anthony) Walker and Karen (Robert) Buis; grandchildren: Michael King, Joshua (Melanie) King, Andrew (Ashlen) King, Trevor and Brandon Walker, and Chase and Lexie Buis; great-grandchildren: Kayahna and Kaedyn King; a sister, Sue Jones; brothers, Owen Carter and Eulis Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one sister, Emogene Fletcher; brother: Avon Carter; Paul Carter and Manhue Carter.

A Celebration of Naomi’s Life was Saturday, February 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the New Community Christian Church, Morris. Pastor Andrew King officiated.

Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.

A visitation was held Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.

Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Naomi’s name to OSF Hospice or Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.ucdaviscallahan.com

