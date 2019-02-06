FAIRBURY – Joyleane Ann Miller, 83, of Fairbury died at 10:20 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Joyleane was born March 26, 1935 in Campus, a daughter of Eugene M. and Laura R. Cook Richie. She married Herbert F. Miller March 4, 1956 in Campus. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2018.

Surviving are three sons: Eugene R. (Terri) Miller of Fairbury; Marvin L. (Darlene) Miller of Pontiac; and Randall A. (Julie) Miller of Chenoa; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, John Richie; and two sisters, Imajean Anderson and Dorothy Ulrich.

Mrs. Miller was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. She was a beautician and a farm wife, taking many trips to and from the Weston Elevator hauling corn and beans; working with livestock; and tending her garden.

Her funeral was Saturday, February 2, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Edward Hudelson officiating.

Burial: South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation was Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9 until 9:45 Saturday at the church.

The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS (Southeastern Living-ston County Ambulance Service.)

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemo

rialhome.com