BRAIDWOOD – Darline F. Scott, 92, of Braidwood passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Conway Regional Hospital in Conway, AR with her daughter, Debbie, by her side.

Visitation will be at the RW Patterson Funeral Home Saturday, February 9, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Dale Tolly will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Darline was born August 3, 1926 in Canton, Illinois, daughter of Ercell and Oma Ford Shriver. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting many afghans. She loved working with her hands and creating many embroidered pictures, pillow cases and quilts.

Darline is survived by two daughters, Diana (Leon) Opyd of Diamond and Debra (the late Dale) Smith of Conway, AR; five grandchildren: Tonya (Jeff) Johnson, Paul (Brooke Baker) Opyd, Joseph (Melanie) Opyd, Clayton (Rachel) Smith, and Chad (Kari) Smith.

Eleven great-grandchildren: Aspen and Tyler Johnson; Birdie, Gracie and Jelenie Opyd; Maya White; Kinsley Opyd; Kennedy Smith; and Jordan, Skylar and Spencer Jamieson; five sisters-in-law: Yvonne Shriver, Rosemary Shriver, Dorothy Deirdorf, Ina Mae Wilkinson and Alice Vawter; and several nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David Scott, in 2008; son-in-law, Dale Smith in 2017; and two brothers, Kenneth Shriver and Delbert Shriver.

Memorial donations in her name may be directed to Hospice Home Care, 821A North Creek Drive, Conway, AR 72032.

