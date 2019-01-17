DWIGHT – Stacie M. Ellis, 51, of Dwight passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Mt. Sterling.

Stacie was born November 25, 1967 in Macomb, a daughter of Tyler R. Rensch and Linda A. Barrett Rensch Raines. She was formerly married to Joseph McCarthy. She then married Marc Ellis on January 3, 1997 in Fish Hook, Illinois. He survives in Dwight.

Survivors include her mother, Linda (Glenn) Raines of Mt. Sterling; mother-in-law, Vivienne Ellis of Quincy; daughter, Lindie (Sam) Alsdorf of Pontiac; sons: Thomas (Samantha Smith) Rensch of Wilmington; Pierson Ellis and Timothy Ellis, both at home; step-daughter, Megan Ellis of North Carolina; and brothers: Christian Rensch of Rushville and James (Darcy) Rensch of Mt. Sterling.

Also surviving are her brother-in-law, John Ellis of Quincy; sister-in-law, Gena (Andy) Kittel of Germany; uncle, Tom (Shirley) Barrett and aunt, Peggy Southerland, both of Brooklyn, Illinois; nephews: Tyler Rensch of Littleton, Wesley Rensch of Rushville, and Regan Rensch of Mt. Sterling, all in Illinois; grandchildren: Boston Alsdorf and Wyatt Rensch, and one who is yet to arrive; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Tyler Rensch; father-in-law, Gene Ellis; many aunts and uncles, especially Jurl Southerland and Jim and Nellie Greenwell.

Stacie was a member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Mt. Sterling. She was part owner of Tony’s Old Place in Quincy. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Quincy College, and enjoyed substitute teaching in the Life Skills room at Dwight Township High School.

She loved the Chiefs, Bears, Cubs, gardening, shopping for antiques and 4-wheeling in the woods.

Above all else, Stacie loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in her name may be left to St. Jude Children’s Research Hos-pital, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Special Olympics.