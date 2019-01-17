CULLOM – Larry A. Shelby, 60, of Cullom passed away at 10:21 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019 at his sister’s home in Fairbury.

Larry was born May 30, 1958 in Pontiac, son of Irvin and Birdell Larson Shelby.

He is survived by his children: Shawn Shelby of Davenport, Iowa and Amy Henson of Cabery; four sisters: Betty (Charles) Splear of Bonfield; Pauline Turner of Flanagan; Kay (Dan) Groskreutz of Fairbury; and Connie Shelby of Goreville.

Also surviving are three brothers: Richard (Lois) Shelby of Pontiac; Gary (Joann) Shelby of Saunemin; Ron (Rachel) Shelby of Kempton; five grandchildren; and good friend, Diane Kempke of Cullom.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Howard, Chuck, Paul, Roger and Dale.

Larry loved to fish and watch the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar.

His funeral was Friday, January 11, at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom with Candy Godbee officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Cabery.

Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmemo

rial.com