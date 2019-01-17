CULLOM – Larry A. Shelby, 60, of Cullom passed away at 10:21 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019 at his sister’s home in Fairbury.
Larry was born May 30, 1958 in Pontiac, son of Irvin and Birdell Larson Shelby.
He is survived by his children: Shawn Shelby of Davenport, Iowa and Amy Henson of Cabery; four sisters: Betty (Charles) Splear of Bonfield; Pauline Turner of Flanagan; Kay (Dan) Groskreutz of Fairbury; and Connie Shelby of Goreville.
Also surviving are three brothers: Richard (Lois) Shelby of Pontiac; Gary (Joann) Shelby of Saunemin; Ron (Rachel) Shelby of Kempton; five grandchildren; and good friend, Diane Kempke of Cullom.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Howard, Chuck, Paul, Roger and Dale.
Larry loved to fish and watch the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar.
His funeral was Friday, January 11, at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom with Candy Godbee officiating.
Burial followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Cabery.
Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The guestbook may be signed at www.calvertmemo
rial.com