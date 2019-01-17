Janice Tambling

GARDNER – Janice LaVaun Tambling, 91, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

She was born October 5, 1927, daughter of Charles B. and Pearl M. Uerkwitz Cryder in Morris.

_She married Morgan Winslow Tambling September 21, 1947 in Gardner and they made their home and raised their family in Gardner. Her husband died June 7, 2003.

She was a graduate of Morris Hospital School of Nursing and before retirement had been employed at Morris Hospital, Fox Developmental Center, Dwight Heritage Manor, and in home health care.

She was in the red hat society and enjoyed working in her yard as well as feeding birds and animals.

Janice was a very kind and caring person. She took her career of nursing very seriously. She served people with her caring heart in so many ways. After retiring from her job, she took friends to doctor appointments, for groceries, or whatever needs may have been. Back in the day, she picked up hitch hikers. Her heart was very giving.

Surviving are one son, Tom (Maureen) Tambling of Morris; four daughters: Villa Jean (John) Tjelle of Gardner; LaVaun (Bob) Tira of Coal City; Susan (Bill) McDaniel of Gardner; and Tami (Matt) Finn of South Wilmington.

Twelve grandchildren: Dean (fiance Nikki) Tambling, Jod (Jim) Lombardi, Tracy(Alan) Patterson, AJ Tjelle, Kortni (Jeff) Emerson, Kara (Ronnie) Housman, Krystle (Joel) Carpenter, Scott (Sonia) Dinelli, Amanda (Troy) Wallace, Brian (Kelsey) Finn, Michael (Jeanna) Finn and Mallory (Mitchell) Sistek; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Bill) Ferguson of Morris; a sister-in-law, Shirley Cryder; and her very dear friend, Allie Lardi Olson, also survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Larry Cryder and Jim Cryder; great-granddaughter, Tea Morgan Patterson in 1999; and step-grandson, Scott McDaniel in 2000.

Visitation was Sunday, January 13, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Cremation rites were accorded following the visitation.

Funeral services were at the Funeral Home Monday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Church of Hope in Gardner or family wishes.

