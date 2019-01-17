GARDNER – Edna Luella Christensen, 94, of Gardner passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

She was born February 7, 1924 in Gardner, daughter of Louis Hansen and Edna Harrop Holm.

Luella was previously employed at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. She had a passion for playing the organ and piano. She played at the United Methodist Church in South Wilmington for 60 years, and also played at many weddings and the Patterson Funeral Home for funerals.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was the Superintendent.

Luella was also a member of the STAR Club at church and Women of Moose in Kankakee. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, shopping trips, bird watching, crocheting, and most importantly spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children: Ronald (Jocelyn) Christensen of Gardner; Patricia (Donald) Lardi of South Wilmington; and Wendy (Michael) Martin of Cape Coral, Florida; a sister, Mildred (the late Frank) Hibler of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Earl Christensen, who she married December 4, 1941 in Morris; four brothers: Carl (Delores) Holm, Ruben (Edith) Olroyd, Wilbur (Eileen) Olroyd, and Wesley Holm; and one sister, Margary (Dale) Patchett.

Funeral services were in the South Wilmington United Methodist Church Thursday, January 10, at 11 a.m.

Interment: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Visitation was for two hours preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the United Methodist Church.

