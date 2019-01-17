PALM HARBOR, FL – David Paul Munger of Palm Harbor, Florida and formerly of Dwight, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 13, 2019.

He was born April 7, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Paul and Helen Munger. He graduated from Plymouth, Indiana High School and Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana.

He married Marilyn Joan Carlile June 14, 1959.

He was the best dad to Marcia (Steve) Janssen of Dwight; Melanie (Stephen) Miller of Palm Harbor, Florida; and Mark (Judy) Munger of Hubert, North Carolina.

He was grandpa to Jason (Shannon) Janssen, Gridley; Abby Munger, Louisville, Kentucky; Kyle (Kayla) Miller of Palm Harbor, Florida; and Jenna and Carson Munger of Hubert, North Carolina. His great-grandchildren are Nicholas and Nathaniel Janssen of Gridley and Cameron Miller of Palm Harbor. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Michael David Janssen.

Dave retired from Dwight Grade School in 1999 after 23 years as band director. He also taught in Indiana and Tolono, Illinois prior to coming to Dwight. He made a great impression on all of his students.

He was a member of Dwight United Methodist Church before moving to Florida. He will be remembered for his love of Marilyn, Faith in God’s love, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He instilled in each of them that they can accomplish anything and to never give up.

Cremation rites were accorded, and there will be no services.