PONTIAC – John E. Erickson, 66, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 2:18 p.m. at his home.

John was born February 22, 1952 in Pontiac, son of Arthur and Rita Pellouchoud Erickson.

He is survived by his siblings: Gerald (Rose Mary) Erickson and Benjamin (LeeAnn) Erickson, both of Pontiac; Diane (Jim) Schott of Venice, Florida; Linda (Maynard) Erickson of Sarasota, Florida; Mary Jo (Terry) Norgaard of Emington; Michael (Kathy) Erickson and Dan (Lori) Erickson, both of Pontiac; and his twin, Jim (Sandy) Erickson of Odell; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judith Roberts.

John was a graduate of Odell Community High School, class of 1971. He was a longtime employee of Morton Printing Company and later for RR Donnelley.

He was an active member of the Central States Thresherman’s Reunion and served on its Board of Directors.

John was a devoted son, uncle, and brother, who was always willing to help someone who needed it.

His funeral service was held Tuesday, January 8, at 11 a.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Burial: Rowe Cemetery, Rowe.

Visitation was Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Central States Thresherman’s Reunion, P.O. Box 293, Pontiac, IL 61764.

