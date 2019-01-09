MORRIS – Jack Kutches, 89, of Morris passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

John Thomas was born July 20, 1929 in Streator, son of John and Susan Brezny Kutches. He was raised in Streator.

On September 6, 1950, Jack married Marianne Coughlin. He served honorably in the US Army, with the Third Infantry Division during the Korean War (1951-52).

Jack and Marianne moved to Morris in 1955. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was known for his love of sports.

Survivors include his five children; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his special friend of many years, Helen Baker of Verona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marianne; and six siblings.

It was Jack’s wish that his body be donated for scientific study.

A memorial visitation and celebration of Jack’s life was held from 4 until 8 p.m., January 4, at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Ed Howe, CR Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, Morris. Military honors were conducted by the Morris Color Guard at the end of Mass.

Jack will be inurned in Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made in Jack’s memory to I CARE International, 880 Bedford Rd., Morris, 60450, or to Immaculate Conception School Endowment Fund, 505 E. North St., Morris.

