SOUTH WILMINGTON – Daryl L. Crater, 55, of South Wilming-ton, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer Monday, December 31, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

He was born September 3, 1963 in Morris.

Daryl retired from the Laborers Union, Local #75, in Crest Hill. He was a member of the Fireman’s Beach Club in South Wilmington and the South Wilmington Sportsman’s Club in Essex. Daryl loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, and was a skilled chef, especially when it came to grilling.

He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are his daughter, Samantha (fiance, Brandon Jordanov) Crater of Morris; mother, Viola Domagala Crater of South Wilmington; brother, Donald Crater, Jr. of South Wilmington, and his children, Chad (Betsy Elberts) Crater and Carissa (Kyle Miller) Crater; brother, Robert (Cheryl) Crater of South Wilmington, and their children, Christina (Jason) Ashburn and Benjamin (Megan) Crater; three great-nephews, Hunter and Peyton Welsh and Brayden Crater; and his lifelong best friend, Ray Sinkular.

Preceding him in death was his father, Donald Dale Crater, Sr. in 2009.

Per Daryl’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the family to be dispersed to his favorite charities.

