Alveta E. Riber

_DWIGHT – Alveta E. “Allie” Riber, 94, of Dwight passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight surrounded by her family.

Allie was born September 26, 1924 in Dwight, a daughter of Harold and Florence Ralph Rhode. She married Elmer Larson Riber April 19, 1952 in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dwight. He passed away December 10, 1986.

She is survived by her children: Paul (Patsy) Riber and Mark (Jane) Riber, both of Dwight; David (Luanne) Riber of Peoria; daughter-in-law, Lill Riber of Jacksonville, Florida; sibling, Margaret (Jewel) Carlson of Dwight; grandchildren: Seth, Emily, McKenna, Amy, Erin, Jeff, Blake, Devon, Krista, Chase, Logan, and Bennett; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff Riber; sister, Bernadine Burns; and brothers, Floyd Rhode and Robert Rhode.

Her funeral service was at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 5, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Burial: Oaklawn Ceme-tery, Dwight.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials in honor of Allie may be made to the Bill Rice Ranch or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left at www.hagermemorial.com